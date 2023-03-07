Inclusivity partnership between Challenge Enterprises and The Ability Experience

Challenge Enterprises in partnership with The Ability Experience help to AR. The Run for Inclusion at the Gate River Run is more than just a race, it is a stand for inclusion and a demonstration that it takes all levels of ability to build strong teams and communities. Behind every race bib is a story about overcoming obstacles on the road to greater independence and achievement. Despite the rain at the 2023 Gate River Run, 42 support athletes and 26 differently-abled athletes all crossed the finish line and received their medal.