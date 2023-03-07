Mompreneurs Celebrating Women’s History Month

Every March, Women’s History Month provides an opportunity to honor the pioneering women and girls who have paved the way for progress and innovation for generations to come. With that, we’re thrilled to invite you to our Women Making History - Mompreneur Edition and to give women the opportunity to network with other women business owners.

A ticket includes: light breakfast, mimosas and a panel discussion + the chance to connect with local businesswomen who are making history right here in Orange Park!

9 AM Refreshments & Networking

1﻿0 AM Panel Discussion | Q&A

1﻿1 AM - 2 PM Vendor Expo - Open to Public

A ticket is required to attend the 9-11am sessions. Dress code: Sunday Best. Children under 12 are free. Located inside Orange Park Mall, 1910 Wells Road Orange Park, FL 32073; near the Play Area. Enter via the Old Navy / Avis entrance.

https://tinyurl.com/4n3epw2v