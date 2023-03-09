Cooking in the Publix Kitchen

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ingredients:

Aluminum foil

1 sleeve Nabisco Original Ritz Crackers

1 Glad Flex’N Seal Gallon Food Storage Bag

1/3 bunch fresh Italian parsley, divided

1 lb ground lamb

1 (5.2 oz) package Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs Gournay Cheese

2 large eggs

1 1/4 teaspoons Greek seasoning, divided

3 medium leeks

8 oz whole baby portabella mushrooms

8 oz whole white button mushrooms

4 slices thick-cut bacon

1 tablespoon garlic stir-in paste

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

3 cups Kitchen Basics Unsalted Chicken Stock

1 cup stout beer

1 cup truffle, porcini, and cream marinara sauce

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar

24 oz refrigerated mashed potatoes

0.25 oz fresh chives, divided

1/4 cup unsalted butter

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 425°F; line baking sheet with foil. Place crackers in bag and crush finely. Chop parsley (6 tablespoons).

2. Combine in large bowl: lamb, cheese, eggs, crackers, 3/4 teaspoon Greek seasoning, and 1/4 cup parsley until just blended. Form lamb mixture into 12 even meatballs and arrange on prepared baking sheet (wash hands). Bake 14–16 minutes until browned.

3. Remove and discard root ends and green tops of leeks. Cut leeks lengthwise, then slice thinly. Rinse sliced leeks well in large bowl of cold water, then drain. Quarter all mushrooms.

4. Chop bacon coarsely and place in Dutch oven on medium (wash hands). Cook 8–10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until crisp. Add leeks, mushrooms, garlic paste, and remaining 3/4 teaspoon seasoning to bacon; cook 6–8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are softened. Stir in flour; cook and stir 1 minute until incorporated.

5. Stir in stock, beer, marinara sauce, and vinegar; bring to a simmer. Add meatballs; simmer 30 minutes, stirring occasionally, until meatballs are 160°F.

6. Meanwhile, heat potatoes following package instructions. Slice chives thinly (2 tablespoons). Stir butter, remaining 2 tablespoons parsley, and 1 tablespoon chives into potatoes until blended and butter is melted. Divide potatoes among serving bowls; top with gravy and meatballs. Sprinkle with remaining 1 tablespoon chives; serve