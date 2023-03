OP Skate Park Inc. has an a amazing event coming this Saturday March 11th. The Spring Break Shred wi; have food, vendors, raffles, and giveaways!

Registration starts at 12pm and the contest starts at 1pm. The divisions are split into three age groups. 12 and under, 13-15, and 16 and up. There will be live music with local band Lifted Riffs.

If you want to find more info you can find them on Instagram @opskateparkinc