The Travel Mom Shares Unique Travel Trend For Spring

Our friend Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom joined us to talk about a big trend when it comes to family vacations. Now that travel is back and even exceeding pre-pandemic levels, vacations have become more purposeful, and everyone is looking for ways to truly immerse themselves in their vacations. One way to do that is trying a new experience like an RV Getaway! RV vacations are a unique way to travel allowing you to visit multiple destinations in one trip without needing to unpack. It is also great if you are looking to escape and get off the grid by enjoying the great outdoors. Get as close to nature as you want to as many RVs have kitchens, bathrooms, and showers providing you with everything you need no matter where the road takes you. This is also great for last minute trip planning in case hotels or flights are already fully booked! In this segment Emily walks us through a convenient way to rent an RV.

To connect with Emily and win a chance for a trip give away, you can follow her at www.facebook.com/thetravelmom or visit her website: www.thetravelmom.com