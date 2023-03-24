Today on River City Live, we were joined by Rett Wicker, who is a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Jacksonville, FL. He delivers an essence of the modern era meshed with elements of vintage folk, making way for his refreshing and authentic take on the southern sound. His music is meant to be thought provoking, conscious and driven by a desire to motivate, or simply ponder some of life’s biggest mysteries and mistakes.
Rett Wicker | River City Beats
