2023 San Marco Beer Fest

The San Marco Merchants Association (SMMA) is a local non-profit which serves to promote local business in the San Marco neighborhood of Jacksonville. The SMMA works closely with its members and local government to ensure San Marco is a premier destination to shop, dine, and live.

An event hosted by the San Marco Merchant Association and Aardwolf Brewing Co.

WHEN: Saturday, April 1st, 2022, 1-5 p.m.

WHERE: Balis Park - 1999 San Marco Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207

CRAFT BEERS: We will feature craft beer from 25+ local breweries. A ticket to the event allows you to sample any brews you choose (wristband and souvenir mug required to receive tastings).

LIVE MUSIC: Featuring String Theory (classic rock) and the John Lumpkin Institute (jazz).

FOOD: Chancho King, Tepeyolot Cerveceria, and Twisting Roots will be available for purchase, and you can visit any of San Marco’s amazing restaurants!

ENTERTAINMENT: Try your hand at axe throwing with Axe Champs or snap a photo at Chic Booth’s Selfie Bar! There will be bag toss, giant jenga, hook and ring game, and more!