Since 2014, Duval Spring Fest has provided a platform for “local” artists, aspiring entertainers and entertainment entrepreneurs, creatives from Jacksonville and surrounding areas, and supporters of all the above-- this year, they’re proudly celebrating the 10th anniversary of Spring Fest with a rooftop kickoff, Fashion Show Friday featuring Jax-based designers and models, daytime block party Saturday featuring a youth tournament showcase and adult tournament showcase with special celebrity guest judges and over $5000 in prize giveaways including a performance spot during BET Hip Hop Awards weekend, and wrapping it all up on Sunday with community service day. To learn more, visit www.DuvalSpringFest2023.eventbrite.com
Duval Springfest returns for year 10
