Mental Wellness Wednesday | 4 questions regarding depression, anxiety for adults

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Having a mental health condition is very prevalent today. That’s why talking about it and making others feel comfortable to seek help is vital.

What does the state of depression and anxiety look like among adults today?

Here are four key questions, according to LSF Health Systems. For more information, watch the full video above.

1. What factors lead to depression or anxiety?

Some factors include:

Loneliness

Deaths of loved ones

Financial stresses

Burnout at work

2. What do we see in regard to suicide rates here in Florida and Jacksonville specifically?

Compared to the rest of the country, Florida’s suicide rate is fairly low. However, it still shows nearly thousands of people commit suicide every year. To be exact, our rate is about 13 deaths per 100,000 people. Wyoming is at 30 and New Jersey is at 7.

When you zoom in on only Florida, however, Duval County is above average, with about 16 deaths per 100,000 people. The rate is higher than that for our neighbors in Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns Counties.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, nearly 40% of adults in Florida reported symptoms of depression and anxiety. Hundreds of thousands of Floridians reported having a serious mental illness.

3. What barriers to adults face when dealing with a mental illness?

First and foremost, accepting the fact you may be mentally struggling is hard for many adults to overcome. It’s facing that stigma head-on, recognizing you need help and then seeking help.

Secondly, seeking help is difficult in and of itself. Studies show that hundreds of thousands of adults in Florida who needed mental health care in 2021 did not receive it. And almost half of them reported that they didn’t seek treatment because of the cost.

In addition, millions of Floridians live in a community that does not have enough mental health professionals to meet the need.

4. What work does LSF Health Systems do regarding prevention?

LSF Health Systems works to connect people in poverty and those who are uninsured with mental health resources.

LINK to LIFE is a program for adults going through a difficult time and could benefit from professional support. It is especially for an adult who is having suicidal thoughts. All you have to do is call 904-582-3252.

This program is specifically for Duval County residents who are at least 25 years old. You can be referred by a medical professional or refer yourself. When you do so:

You will be paired with a Care Coordinator who will visit you within 24-48 hours at your home or wherever you feel comfortable.

At that first meeting, your Care Coordinator will listen to what is going on in your life, help you develop a safety plan and connect you with any other services that might help.

That same Care Coordinator will then follow-up with phone calls or visits the next day, at 1 week, at 2 weeks, at 3 weeks, at 30 days, at 60 days, and at 90 days at a minimum - more if you need it.

If you don’t meet qualifications, don’t worry, you can still call a 24/7 Access to Care hotline at 877-229-9098.