Beaches Go Green growing and evolving

Beaches Go Green provides awareness and education around the waste that we produce and how it affects our planet – particularly single-use items and plastic pollution in our oceans. We aim to simplify complex environmental issues so that everyone can make sense of them and make changes in their own lives for the better of the planet.

Beaches Go Green engages our community with FREE environmental education in many forms. They offer monthly speaking engagements through their Be the Change series, PSAs, quarterly environmental themed Movies that Matter series with the North Florida Green Building Council (USGBCNFL). In addition, they have created MASSIVE single-use plastic awareness art installations like their Jellyfish Park and Octopus Garden at Deck the Chairs. They partner with local businesses and events to encourage less wasteful practices. We believe that every small change that we can inspire will add up to big things! Rance met up with the founder to find out how the organization continues to grow and evolve.