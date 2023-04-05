Florida Avengers kick off home debut Saturday

The Florida Avengers Women’s professional football team was launched to give women the opportunity to follow their passion. Fans of football are encouraged to come out and support local women from all walks of life as they strap on helmets and hit as hard as the guys. Rance rolled out to one of their practices to get a sense of what the ladies are prepping for this season. The team’s home opener is Saturday at Fletcher Sports Complex at 8 pm. www.floridaavengers.com