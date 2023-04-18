7 factors affecting your skin this summer

Everyone has individuals skin concerns, and The Aesthetics Center is here to help you with all of them, but there are 7 factors to be mindful of when battling skin aging:
- ALWAYS WEAR SPF, even on overcast days harmful UVA & UVB rays are still present
- Avoid tobacco products
- Proper sleep hygiene
- Balanced nutrition and hydration
- Maintain moderate or low stress levels when possible
- Avoid highly polluted areas
At The Aesthetics Center takes a 360° approach to skin health and clients overall well being.
