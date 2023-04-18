7 factors affecting your skin this summer

The Aesthetics Center is hosting an Open House and you're invited!

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Everyone has individuals skin concerns, and The Aesthetics Center is here to help you with all of them, but there are 7 factors to be mindful of when battling skin aging:

ALWAYS WEAR SPF, even on overcast days harmful UVA & UVB rays are still present

Avoid tobacco products

Proper sleep hygiene

Balanced nutrition and hydration

Maintain moderate or low stress levels when possible

Avoid highly polluted areas

At The Aesthetics Center takes a 360° approach to skin health and clients overall well being.

If you want to learn more, join Dr. Rappaport and her team at their Open House on 4/20, 11:30 AM - 5:00 PM

Enjoy a free skin analysis for everyone that attends plus a private consultation! You can also take advantage of special pricing The Aesthetic Center’s most popular face and neck treatments.