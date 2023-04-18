Rich Holley, author and creator of the Adventures of Buck Dollar has been getting the message throughout Jacksonville since January 2023. He has been reading the first book Can I Have A Dollar to VPK daycares and schools throughout the city, and state. The motto Spend Some Save Some So You’ll Always Have Some has garnered a lot of attention. The next book in the series will be available late June. www.richaholley.com
Local author writes a children’s book series aimed at teaching financial literacy
