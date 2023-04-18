75º

Local author writes a children’s book series aimed at teaching financial literacy

Rich Holley, author and creator of the Adventures of Buck Dollar has been getting the message throughout Jacksonville since January 2023. He has been reading the first book Can I Have A Dollar to VPK daycares and schools throughout the city, and state. The motto Spend Some Save Some So You’ll Always Have Some has garnered a lot of attention. The next book in the series will be available late June. www.richaholley.com

