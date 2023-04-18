Paws-ing for Pets | Give Maximus a furever home

Maximus aka Max is such a sweet young man! He’s about a year old and still has puppy energy but is past the chewing and wild puppy phases, he loves kids and is working on learning all his manners and how to be a dog. He’s living with a senior dog and respects her space very well. He has done well at Brewhound and loved running around playing with new doggie friends.

Maximus is about 50-55#, is up to date on shots, neutered, and ready to go on his sleepover to find his forever home!

Apply to adopt Maximus at www.fursisters.org