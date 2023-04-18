River City Beats | Megan McKenzie

Local Singer & Songwriter Megan McKenzie joined us in the studio for River City Beats today. McKenzie is a relative newcomer to the Jacksonville music scene, but she has since taken it by storm after picking up the piano during Covid. Her songs and vocal style are highly emotional and dramatic, leading her to be affectionately dubbed “The Goth Disney Princess” more than once. You can stream her newest release, “Against the Wall”, along with previous releases, “206″ and “Can’t Feel a Thing”, on the service of your choice on April 28. You can also catch her Live at The Walrus on April 29 with her talented friends at Sad Girl Happy Hour.