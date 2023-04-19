Singing From The Heart With Stephen Quinn

STEPHEN QUINN is a 24-year-old Nashville Recording Artist born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida, now residing in Middleburg. He was a top 50 finalist on American Idol in 2018. Stephen loves to use his music to support local charities by volunteering his time and talent. He has had the honor of singing The National Anthem at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania on national TV in 2019. www.facebook.com/StephenQuinnmusic4