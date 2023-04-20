River City Beats | Little Geronimo

Today on River City Beats we had the local band, Little Geronimo in the studio to play a couple songs. When you merge pop sensibility with intricate instrument work, skillful melody, and technical savvy you receive an end product like Little Geronimo. Other than playing shows around Jacksonville, members of Little Geronimo have been core pieces of the Duval art scene, curating and promoting events for nearly a decade. You can follow them on any social media @LittleGeronimo, and stream their new album, titled ‘Celebration’ on any music platform @Little Geronimo.