The third annual St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival will take place on Florida’s Historic Coast, May 3 – 7, 2023. The St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival, presented by Publix GreenWise Market, will once again be a showcase of culinary, beverage and culture that highlights celebrity guest chefs, local chefs, celebrity winemakers/proprietors, live music, artisans, farmers, local craft spirits and beers, along with renowned wine, spirits and beer brands from around the globe. There are very limited tickets left available for some events.

NEW this year, ALL events include culinary and beverage samplings – including the Saturday, May 6, Grand Tasting. Nearly 40 restaurants and chefs from around the South and Northeast Florida are participating from in events throughout the week of the festival, with over 350 varieties of beverage tastings.

Find tickets here: https://staugustinefoodandwinefestival.com/