11th Annual Roscolusa Songwriters Festival!

Roscolusa Songwriters Festival returns for their 11th annual event on April 22nd, 2023. The festival started as a backyard concert in founder, Kim Paige’s, parents’ backyard when she was 19 years old. By year 10, the Roscolusa team celebrated the award for Best Community Event in Ponte Vedra by the Ponte Vedra Recorder. Roscolusa has raised over $77,000 for the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation helping local families tackle childhood cancer.