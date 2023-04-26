River City Beats | Tori Nance Trio

Today we were joined by Tori Nance for 2 performances and she talked to us a little about the importance of female representation in the music scene. Nance is a singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Jacksonville, Florida. Her band members Leroy Copeland and Michelle Bajalia Spaulding help to create a unique sound for relatable and catchy original songs about heartbreak that will be sure to have you singing along! You catch her live this Saturday at The Walrus in Murray Hill or next Saturday at Planet Sabrez in St. Augustine. To follow her music, you can find her on social media: @torinancemusic or visit her website, torinancemusic.com