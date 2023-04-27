Getting wild with Xtreme Exotics

Xtreme Exotics Wildlife Foundation was founded in 2018 with the sole purpose of educating the public on wildlife conservation. Since then, they have taken in numerous exotic animals who needed a place to call their forever home. They have also been able to produce a number of critically endangered animals who have helped to join other facilities like ours to help in conservation and education. The foundation is home to over 200 different types of animals from king cobras to clouded leopards. They have been very fortunate to work with lots of other amazing facilities to share in knowledge and help wildlife across the globe. The foundation has recently opened to the public for private tours and it is truly an unforgettable experience.