Help Bodie find a furever home!

Meet Bodie! He is the cutest little guy with the best ears ever! Just look at all that adorableness!

He is around 6 months old, living in a foster home with other dogs and doing fantastic!

Bodie and his sibling Bryce came to us from an overcrowded rural shelter with skin infections, ear infections and very underweight. They spent several weeks getting the vet care they needed and now they’re doing so much better!

Bodie is a super sweet boy and ready for his forever home! 🐾🐾

If interested in adopting this cutie patootie please submit an adoption application on our website!

FUR SISTERS Is a non-profit rescue focusing on Animals in high kill shelters and other urgent situations. We give them loving homes, health care, and support to be the best they can be. Saving their lives gives these animals a voice!

To find out more about Toby or how to support Fur Sisters, visit: https://www.fursisters.org/