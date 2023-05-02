Jacksonville welcomes new luxury transpiration company

Owner of Gold Eagle Transportation Clarance Cobb stopped by River City Live today and had this to share:

“Gold Eagle Luxury Transportation LLC www.goldeaglejax.com is new to the community. However, we have teamed up with The Boys & Girls club of NE Fl for non profit events, The Jacksonville Lemon Ball, North Florida Care Services LLC (Home Health) and plans to network with other companies such as Vystar, Bank of America, JAMS JAX & Progressive to provide service or an opportunity to raise funding to support kids and our disabled community. Gold Eagle Luxury Transportation LLC, based in North Florida, is a licensed and insured luxury transportation company (party bus). The Gold Eagle Luxury Transportation LLC idea was born out of the understanding that travelers deserve a smooth, safe trip to their destination with a sense of luxury and lots of fun. We believe that time is precious, and no one should have to spend an extra second of their special moment driving through traffic or dealing with stress during what could be the greatest memory of their life. We offer an Elite Experience for an Exclusive clientele Whether weekend trips to anywhere in Florida, wedding transportation, anniversaries, bachelor-bachelorette, prom, homecoming, birthdays, kid’s parties, airport transfers, luxury hotel travels, concerts, sporting events, and more, you deserve stress-free travel. When you’re a member of our family we will make sure that you have the opportunity to be completely satisfied while you look forward to having fun and doing what you love on the party bus. We also understand how crucial closing business deals are to you. We want to help you win. Our luxury limousine bus will ensure a smooth ride. Walk into your meeting, wedding or award ceremony confident and inspired.”