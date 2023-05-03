American Legion Riders Chapter has been involved in this event for 10 years partnering with local businesses and groups, all to support our Military, our Veterans and their families. It has become the predominant motorcycle event in Jacksonville and is supported by the Regional Biker and Jeep communities. It will be held Saturday, May 13th at the Flamingo Lake RV Park. www.facebook.com/events/10thAnnualBootsontheGround
10th Annual Boots on the Ground Poker Run and Concert
