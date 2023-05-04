I’m a Survivor Gala

The Blue Skies Foundation is a 501(c)(3) that is on a mission to impact the nation by putting on events to raise money to put back into our community. They cater to the literacy and arts community, entrepreneur community, the LGBTQIA++ community, and the survivor community. The group hosts their 5th Annual I’m Survivor Benefit Gala, Sat. May 6th.

Their goal is to shed light on ALL versions of awareness ribbons. This event is always hosted by Pastor Terry Hill Jr. (107.9 Radio Personality) and this year their keynote Speaker is a Jacksonville native and a celebrity special guest. The Gala starts at 6:00 PM on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at The Salem Center.Funds raised support the everyday challenges of a survivor and provides more events catering to our Survivor Community. We offer FREE Support Groups, Spa Days, Bonding Dinners, groceries, and outings that allow ALL survivors to bond a draw strength from each other.

There’s ALWAYS “Blue Skies” ahead. www.blueskiesfoundations.org