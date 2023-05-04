River City Beats | Kristen Lee

Today on River City Live we had Kristen Lee sing us a couple of her songs with Giselle Tapia backing her up on guitar. Kristen is a Jacksonville based soul vocalist and songwriter who is all about spreading positivity through her original music! From the grassroots idea of creating a listening venue called Moonglow, in what was once her and her partner’s formal dining room, she is now collaborating with The Portal (an extension of Jacksonville’s metaphysical store, Midnight Sun) to create an event called Glo Fest, which celebrates original music and the creative spirit. Kristen lee will be headlining the first Glo Fest in Five Points, set to happen August 5th. You can follow @kristenleemusic on IG and @theportal_midnightsun for more details!