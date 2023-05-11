Thrifty Thursday - Mayor’s Youth At Work Program

When you think of Goodwill of North Florida, your first thought probably goes to their many thrift stores or to the donations you’ve made to them over the years. But you may not realize that those thrift stores and your donations help support a myriad of community programs right here on the First Coast, including the Mayor’s Youth At Work Program

The Mayor’s Youth at Work Program partners with local businesses who employ and train local students. Each student and employer works with one of our job coaches who assists in the employment process, provides support, training and acts as a liaison between the student and employer. In addition to employment, students develop social skills, learn about work norms and culture, understand career pathways, build professional networks and learn to manage money. The MYAWP Partnership aligns businesses, nonprofit and philanthropic entities to develop an integrated youth employment career pathway system.

Those interested in becoming a potential business partner please visit, https://goodwilljax.org/myawp-partner.