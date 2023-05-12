1 Bridge Connect Offers Downtown Shopping Experience

1 Bridge Connect is a budget friendly venue for merchandise sales. It’s a one stop point-of-sale and inventory management system which is a game changer for small product based small businesses. www.1bridgeconnect.com
Mother of Tristyn Bailey’s killer sentenced to 30 days in jail, 5 years probation for tampering with evidence
The mother of a teenager now serving a life sentence for killing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey entered a plea of no contest Friday afternoon and was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years of probation after being accused of crimes related to her son’s case.