Finances made fun with Planned to A.T.

Planned to A.T. is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that curates and conducts game-style financial literacy workshops in order to prepare students and student-athletes across the U.S. for a successful adult life! The Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Ashley Rutland (Jacksonville native) and Tiffany Pearson-Kilgore are both former classroom teachers with a combined 16 years of educational experience. They work with students in Jacksonville as well as around the country teaching various financial topics while setting students up with action items and resources such as bank accounts to help students reach their financial goals. Planned to A.T. needs local partners like banks for student accounts, donation of food and incentives for students who meet their financial goals, connection to local corporations to expose students to jobs and internships, and sponsorship of youth groups and schools that desire to bring our programs to their students.