Magical mixology with Costa Brava and Magic Hideaway

Costa Brava inside the Casa Monica Hotel has partnered with Bill Abbot and his Magic Hideaway for a year now providing a getaway from the Florida heat and an opportunity to experience Bill’s amazing talents in an intimate setting. The Magic Hideaway inside the Costa Brava Restaurant also comes with it’s own special cocktail menu with creative and fun cocktails and there’s something for everyone. Before or after the show you can enjoy a wonderful meal or appetizer in the Restaurant with inventive dishes along with a myriad of cocktails, wine, and beer in an historical and beautiful setting.