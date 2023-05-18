Transforming Florida ONE STUDENT AT A TIME.

Take Stock in Children, Inc. is a nonprofit mentoring, college success, and college scholarship organization dedicated to transforming Florida one student at a time. Working statewide throughout Florida, our mission is to break the cycle of poverty for low-income, underrepresented, academically qualified students by providing opportunities for degree attainment through postsecondary education. We provide wraparound services to students through an innovative multi-year model from middle school through postsecondary completion. https://www.takestockinchildren.org/