Financial Friday | Saving for vacation

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Patrick Hart of Concierge Capital Management shares his pro tips on getting you to your dream getaway!

As a father of two, Patrick knows that saving for a vacation can take some discipline, but he has laid out a simple solution based plan to make sure you focus on memories during your next trip... not money!

SET A BUDGET AND SAVE Be mindful of all potential expenses when setting your budget including travel costs, food, entertainment, and accomodation

USE TRAVEL REWARD CREDIT CARDS strategically use credit cards that offer bonus miles, extra cash back, hotel stays etc. Pick credit card usage that aligns with your vacation goals!

REDUCE EXPENSES If you are concernd you don’t have enough time to reach your budget goals, or you need to increase saved funds, cut unnecessary spending You can also evaluate alternatives in travel like hotels vs rental home, camping, and transportation options!



For more easy to follow money tips and to see how you can grow, protect, and distribute your dollars - visit https://www.conciergecap.com/