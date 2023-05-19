Memorial Day Menu Makeover

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start to summer! Registered Dietitian Mia Syn is here with easy ways to makeover your Memorial Day weekend menu with a nutritious twist.

1. Build better-for-you burgers. Offer lean animal protein and plant-based protein options, whole wheat buns and veggies buns, nutritious condiments and fillings such as pickles, sliced tomatoes, onions and lettuce.

2. Use the grill for veggies too, and make a summery pasta salad. My grilled veggie pasta salad is made with chickpea pasta, grilled corn and zucchini, cherry tomatoes, lime juice, cilantro, seasonings and avocado.

3. Serve a fruit-focused patriotic dessert. An easy and festive one to make is a red, white and blue trifle made with strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and coconut whipped cream.

For more nutrition tips, healthy recipes and meal ideas, you can visit nutritionbymia.com and follow Mia on Instagram @nutritionbymia.