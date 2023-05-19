The Palatka Blue Crab Festival & As If

The Palatka Blue Crab Festival will be held on Friday, May 26th from 6pm-11pm, Saturday, May 27th from 9am-11pm, and Sunday, May 28th from 2pm-10pm in downtown Palatka, 210 St. Johns Avenue. Admission and parking are free. The festival is hosted by the City of Palatka and produced by Ancient City Entertainment. For vendor and sponsorship opportunities or to become an event volunteer, contact Jeanetta Cebollero at ancientcityentertainmentgroup@gmail.com. Visit palatkabluecrabfestival.com and follow along on Facebook @bluecrabfestivalpalatka and Instagram @palatkabluecrabfest

As If! 90s Fest is back, ALRIGHT... and we’re going HUGE this year! Join us for the third year of this massively loved fest on May 20, 2023 from 1 to 9:30 p.m. on Francis Field in St. Augustine for the raddest event northeast Florida has ever experienced.

The 2023 event features DOUBLE headliner Vanilla Ice and Spin Doctors.

In addition to these nostalgic nationally acclaimed acts, As If! The 90s Fest features a full-day concert line-up with regional musicians.

The family-friendly event is the official summer kick-off filled with live music, vendors, food trucks, water slide, a fly photo booth and DUH… a celebration of all things 90s.

The nonprofit event benefits ACE Alliance, a 501c3 designated to assist movers and shakers who dedicate their craft and livelihood to the culture of tourism, entertainment, and hospitality serving coastal northeast Florida. Past events have raised tens of thousands of dollars and 2023 is going to be ALL that AND a bag of chips!

And there’s more! For those of you who are hella 90s, you’ll want to get in on the rad special events like the official As If! 90s Fest Afterparty and Meet & Greets. More info and tickets for these exclusive events coming soon!