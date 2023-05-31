Celebrating Ehlers Danlos Syndrome Awareness Month, the Jacksonville chapter support group, established in 2018, has been an instrumental pillar of support for the local community. Uniting medical experts and those affected by EDS, they host insightful monthly meetups that provide a platform to discuss and address the shared challenges. Additionally, the group nurtures a vibrant online community on Facebook, serving as a hub for finding local practitioners, resources, and a space for interactive discussions. Visit their page at www.facebook.com/EDSjacksonville to join the community, share your experiences, and empower others navigating their journey with EDS.