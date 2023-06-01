Cooking with Publix

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Heirloom Tomato Tartare with Ricotta and Fried Ciabatta

Total Time - 45 minutes (Makes 6 servings)

Ingredients: 2 lb heirloom (or large ripe) tomatoes 8 tablespoons unsalted butter 1 teaspoon capers 1 small shallot 2 tablespoons fresh Italian parsley 2 pepperoncini peppers 1 teaspoon chopped Calabrian peppers 3 Bakery ciabatta rolls 1/4 cup small basil leaves 1/4 teaspoon anchovy paste 1 teaspoon kosher salt 1/2 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar 1 cup ricotta cheese

Steps:

1. Bring large saucepot of water to a boil. Cut a 1-inch “X” in bottom of each tomato. Blanch tomatoes 1 minute to loosen skins. Submerge tomatoes in ice water until chilled. Peel and core tomatoes; remove seeds. Finely chop tomatoes; place in a colander set over a bowl. Chill and allow to drain 30 minutes. Soften butter.

2. Meanwhile, finely chop capers, shallot, parsley, Greek peppers, and Calabrian peppers. Separate Ciabatta rolls tops and bottoms. Use ring mold to cut into 3 1/2 inch circles. Preheat large nonstick sauté pan on medium 5 minutes. Rub butter evenly on both sides of bread. Place bread in pan and cook 2-3 minutes on each side or until browned. Pick basil leaves

3. Combine in large bowl: drained tomatoes, anchovy, capers, parsley, Greek peppers, Calabrian peppers, salt, pepper, 2 tablespoons olive oil, and red wine vinegar. Spread 3 tablespoons ricotta around rim ofserving plates. Place one toasted bread round in center of plate. Place a 3-inch ring mold over bread and fill with tomato tartare, pressing down gently so tomatoes hold their shape when ring mold is removed. Top with small basil leaves. Drizzle remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil around plate; serve.