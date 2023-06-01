Find Izzie a furever home

Meet Izzie! This sweet girl came to us after her owner passed away. She is around 7 yrs old and doing fantastic in her foster home.

She does have a torn cruciate in her rear leg that needs surgery so we are fundraising to make that happen. As a small non-profit organization this is a costly unexpected expense for us. But we will make sure it happens asap, so she can live pain-free.

Her foster mom has nothing but wonderful things to say about her...

🩵super sweet personality

🩵Good with dogs, cats and adults (don’t know about kids, haven’t observed, but I would think so)

🩵I haven’t heard her bark once! She grunts and makes other little noises, never barks

🩵loves attention, never met a stranger

🩵enjoys cuddling on the couch

🩵loves sniffing the air and meandering around in the yard (we say she’s sniffing the daisies)

🩵 knows sit

🩵food motivated

🩵gives kisses

🩵 needs super tough toys

🩵 totally housebroken

Izzie will be up for adoption after her surgery and we would greatly appreciate any donations towards her care.

You can find our adoption application and donate at fursisters.org