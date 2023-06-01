Fresh flavors for summer!

From backyard barbecues, to poolside cocktails, eating and drinking takes on a whole new meaning in the summer. Registered Dietitian is here with tips for healthier summer entertaining.

1. Keep protein and veggies in minds when whipping up meals and snacks. Spicy salmon cucumber boats are a refreshing light-bite that are perfect for enjoying poolside.

2. Put a refreshing twist on adult beverages. Cheers to summer with fruit and herb-infused sparkling wine spritzers.

3. Put a nutritious twist on summer charcuterie boards. Load up on in-season fruit, veggies, nutritious dips and protein options like nuts, cheeses and meats.

For more nutrition tips, healthy recipes and meal ideas, you can visit nutritionbymia.com and follow Mia on Instagram @nutritionbymia.