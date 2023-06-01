Meet the musicians -Most Slept On

Most Slept On is a Hip-Hop duo based out of Jacksonville, FL. This duo consists of the two independent artists Ron C Baby & YPMICAH. Established in 2020, The Most Slept On released their first joint project “Most Slept On Vol. 1″ now streaming on All Platforms & is currently working on a sequel “Most Slept On Vol. 2″ set to drop in the Spring of 2023. The Most Slept On has performed at various festivals events around the city from The Duval Springfest to Jax Melanin Market The Rap Duo have also performed at several music venues such as Myth NightClub, 1904 Music Hall, Justice Pub , Shantytown & more Most Slept On most recently competed in The Duval Spring Festival Artist Showcase Tournament! and won so they are headed to ATLANTA In The Fall for a Performance Spot during BET Hip Hop Awards Weekend 2023. Their music is mix of New School Hip Hop & Old School R&B. Music that kids , grown adults & everyone else in between can vibe too