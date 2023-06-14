Celebrating the Army’s birthday!

We are going to be all we can be with our friends from Go Army.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Today we were joined in the studio by Sergeant First Class Neal W. Martin III, to share in the celebration of the Army’s birthday AND to hear his story of what led him from enlisting to volunteering to be a Jacksonville based Army Recruiter.

Top benefits of joining the U.S. Army:

• Job security-over 150 job opportunities

• 100%Tuition Assistance while serving, Post 9/11 G.I. Bill, and student loan repayment option.

• Up to $50,000 sign-on bonus • Free medical, dental, and prescription

• Stateside/International travel

• Part time option available-U.S. Army Reserve For more information, contact Sergeant First Class Neal Martin at

(904) 673-8700 | Facebook @staffsergeantmartin904 | IG @mr_martin3r