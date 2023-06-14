Local duo bringing pain solution to Duval and beyond

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

When you’re in pain and feeling a bit on edge, it’s important to be greeted by a smiling, compassionate face. The family-run, husband-and-wife team at the McGowan Medical Centers will make you feel at home as they help you understand what’s causing the pain in your neck, or back, or shoulders. Located in the center of Jacksonville, Florida, McGowan Medical Centers has the latest state-of-the-art equipment. Among their equipment is a state-of-the-art, non-invasive, non-surgical spinal decompression machine that helps relieve back strains through gentle manipulations and stretching of the muscles. Something as simple as beginning an exercise routine, or working at your desk for hours on end, can cause your muscles and nerve endings to protest in pain. However, if you have suffered a trauma that’s caused whiplash, here are 10 symptoms for which you should look:

1. Stiffness in neck and shoulders

2. Persistent neck pain

3. Burning pain between shoulder blades

4. Pain in upper back and shoulders

5. Numbness, or tingling sensation, in arm, hand, or fingers

6. Headache

7. Pain in lower back

8. Dizziness or trouble with your vision

9. Insomnia or difficulty sleeping

10. Fatigue, moodiness, and/or depression

You may experience other out-of-the-ordinary pain or even emotional symptoms. Because the damage to your neck and head can threaten your health and wellbeing in many different ways, it’s crucial that you be assessed for whiplash after an auto accident. By seeking early medical intervention, you can substantially lessen the severity of your injuries.