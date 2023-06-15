What you need to know about Florida’s Free Voluntary VPK Program

Need Help Paying for Child Care?
The Early Learning Coalition of Duval (ELC of Duval) is a nonprofit organization that helps families find quality child care, pay for child care, and register their 4-year-olds in Florida’s free Voluntary Prekindergarten (VPK) program. The ELC of Duval contracts with more than 500 providers including child care centers, family child care homes, and schools. We are Jacksonville’s first stop for early learning and child care!
Learn more at www.elcduval.org or call 904-208-2044