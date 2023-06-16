Get WOWED at Wicked Bao!

Have food, will travel. Rance's people up on Amelia Island have been pumping up a wicked Asian street food restaurant up there, ready to wow with the bao!

Wicked Bao is serving up authentic and delicious Asian street food, like Pot Stickers, a favorite, Pork Belly BAO, and dry-rubbed wings. Come enjoy a new concept in food in our delightful historical building. They are open for dine-in & take-out. You can try amazing dishes like Kimchi Beef Fried Rice, homemade Spring Rolls and a delicious selection of Wicked BAOs, our specialty, made with steamed Taiwanese BAO buns. Learn more at https://wickedbao.com/