Fighting Alzheimer’s and raising funds at Jax Purple Parade

Arguably the Admiral’s Daughters favorite day of the year - Jax Purple Parade is a joyous way to bring together the community for awareness and fundraising to fight Alzheimer’s Disease. The parade will be held Saturday, June 24th at 10 am. It begins at the City of Atlantic Beach Police station and snakes its way through the streets, ending at ABBQ for a mimosa celebration. www.jaxpurpleparade.com