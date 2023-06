Nancy has always desired to act, but life happened. However, after many years of service, she made her way back to the art of acting. Since 2013, she has done community theatre and had leading and supporting roles in many local plays. Also, she has done some Independent film work. However, Badge of Betrayal is her first movie and directorial debut. In addition, she wrote, produced, and starred in it.

