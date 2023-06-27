Keeping cool at The Igloo!

82º

The Community First Igloo is the home of the Jacksonville Icemen and the epicenter of ice sports in Northeast Florida. They are committed to the development of athletes on and off the rink, encouraging sportsmanship, teamwork, and above all having fun. They strive to create safe, effective, and exciting training environments for all members of our community, from intro to elite. Their vision creates a culture of pride, development, and excellence for our customers, employees, and community.

FACILITY FEATURES

  • 2 NHL-Sized Ice Rinks
  • 10 Locker Rooms
  • 3 Party Rooms & 1 Multipurpose Room
  • 200+ Seat Bar & Grill
  • Rinkside Cafe presented by Haymaker Coffee
  • 2000+ square foot Pro Shop & Team Store
  • 2000 square foot Esports Gaming Arena
  • Icemen Training Facility & Hockey Operations
  • Icemen Staff Headquarters
  • Community First ATM / Banking Center

FACILITY ACTIVITIES

  • Jacksonville Icemen Training Camp & Practices
  • Youth & Adult Learn to Skate Programs
  • Youth & Adult Learn to Play Programs
  • Youth Hockey Leagues
  • Adult Hockey Leagues
  • Sled Hockey & Broomball
  • Drop in Hockey, Stick n Puck
  • Figure Skating Training Programs & Freestyle
  • Public Skate
  • Ice Rentals, Private Events & Birthday Parties

