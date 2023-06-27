Keeping cool at The Igloo!

The Community First Igloo is the home of the Jacksonville Icemen and the epicenter of ice sports in Northeast Florida. They are committed to the development of athletes on and off the rink, encouraging sportsmanship, teamwork, and above all having fun. They strive to create safe, effective, and exciting training environments for all members of our community, from intro to elite. Their vision creates a culture of pride, development, and excellence for our customers, employees, and community.
FACILITY FEATURES
2 NHL-Sized Ice Rinks
10 Locker Rooms
3 Party Rooms & 1 Multipurpose Room
200+ Seat Bar & Grill
Rinkside Cafe presented by Haymaker Coffee
2000+ square foot Pro Shop & Team Store
2000 square foot Esports Gaming Arena
Icemen Training Facility & Hockey Operations
Icemen Staff Headquarters
Community First ATM / Banking Center
FACILITY ACTIVITIES
Jacksonville Icemen Training Camp & Practices
Youth & Adult Learn to Skate Programs
Youth & Adult Learn to Play Programs
Youth Hockey Leagues
Adult Hockey Leagues
Sled Hockey & Broomball
Drop in Hockey, Stick n Puck
Figure Skating Training Programs & Freestyle
Public Skate
Ice Rentals, Private Events & Birthday Parties
Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.