Shoot the Sky Imageworks is all about unearthing story. Every job, whether a wedding, or an ad for a pool company, Toni’s, is about the story. It is what ultimately connects to us. Also making great films. Jay Palmer is the founder of Shoot the Sky Imageworks. He was able to make his passion a career after winning LOL Jax Film Festival. He stopped by the River City Live Set to talk about his experience.

Creatives still have time to get their submissions in for this year’s festival. It ends Friday night at midnight. www.loljax.com

