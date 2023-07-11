Non Profit seeking to change attitude gap

Black Educators Rock, Inc. is a national nonprofit Black that offers meaningful professional development and a platform to share best practices, academic successes, and professional accomplishments for educators. Our mission is to cultivate the educational experiences and accomplishments of minority students & professionals through the exchange of instructional strategies & practices, professional knowledge, and advocacy and empowerment, which will increase motivation, capacity, and student achievement.BER, Inc. is devoted to furthering the academic success of our nation’s minority students and is open educators who are dedicated to dramatically changing education and life outcomes for children of color and underserved students. www.rockconference.org