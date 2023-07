Ingredients

1 bag (16 ounces) miniature pretzels

1/2 cup popcorn oil

1 package dry ranch seasoning

2 teaspoons garlic powder

Instructions

In a small bowl, whisk together popcorn oil, ranch seasoning, and garlic powder.

In a large bowl, combine pretzels and oil mixture.

Toss until the pretzels are completely coated with the oil mixture.

Pour onto a baking dish to dry.

Once dry, store in an airtight container for up to 1 week.