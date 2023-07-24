Miracle Treat Day benefits Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

The DQ® brand has been a proud partner of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals for over 40 years and since 2008 Scott’s Kingsley Ave. location has raised more than $263,000 locally for kids in our community. They have even received the Positively Jax Award. Their support has brought joy and hope to kids treated in the hospital in numerous ways — these donations have helped fund critical life-saving equipment, resources for child life programs and more. Head one of 14 local participating Dairy Queens on Thursday, July 27 to grab a Blizzard Treat and $1 or more will go to help local kids get the care they need and deserve at Wolfson Children’s Hospital and the pediatric units of UF Health Jacksonville.